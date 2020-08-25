1/1
Robert W. Baker
1934 - 2020-08-23
Robert W. Baker, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born March 26, 1934, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late John Francis and Sarah Ann Good Baker. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a steelworker for U.S. Steel. He attended St. Agnes Church, was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching IRL race cars with his grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Williams Baker; two sons, Robert W. Baker Jr. and his wife Kelly and John E. Baker and his wife Daunette; two daughters, Kathleen Rebarnick and her husband Mike and Kelly Hayden and her husband Jon; nine grandchildren, Michael Rebarnick and his wife Melissa, Gayle Hughes and her husband Keith, Jayna Miller and her husband Carl, Jaymee Merchant, Billy and Katie Hayden and James, Genre and Gionna Baker; and four great-grandchildren, Keilynn and Logen Hughes and Emma and Michael Rebarnick. Burial will take place at Long Run Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Children's Hospital Free Care Fund. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
