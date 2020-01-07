|
|
Robert W. "Blow" Buchinsky, 61, of Loyalhanna Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Excela Health- Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Born Dec. 24, 1958, in Indiana, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter and Bertha (Yargus) Buchinsky. Bob grew up and lived in Loyalhanna Township all of his life. He was a graduate of Saltsburg High School, worked for Canterbury Coal Mines as a coal miner and also as a laborer for Chestnut Ridge Manufacturing. He enjoyed operating large machinery, farming, going to auctions, gun bashes and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kiona Smith; sister, Anna Murphy; brothers-in-law, Donald "Don" Murphy and Robert "Pickles" Francisco; and a niece, Jessica Adamczyk. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Atkinson) Buchinsky; children, Tabitha (Adam Bruniecke) Buchinsky, of Saltsburg, Melissa (Brian) Schork, of Herminie, Robert Jr. (Amanda Sinnamond), of Saltsburg, Thomas, Nicholas, Bethany and Dillon Buchinsky, all of Saltsburg; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Walter T. Buchinsky, Michael T. (Kelly) Buchinsky, Karen (Robert) Adamczyk and Bertha Francisco, all of Saltsburg, and Janet Baraniak, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his family to assist with expenses. To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 7, 2020