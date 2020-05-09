Dr. Robert W. Coy, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully at Quincy Village, Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was 91 years old. Born Aug. 26, 1928, in Blairton, Pa., he was the son of Wayne and Verdie Coy, and was raised in Vandergrift. Bob graduated from Vandergrift High School (Class of '46), where he was awarded the prestigious American Legion Award, elected King of his class, and excelled both on the football field, earning All Star status, and in the classroom, earning membership in the National Honor Society. Upon graduating from high school, he intended to attend the College of Wooster (Ohio) on a full football scholarship; however, an industrial accident prevented him from reporting for fall training. As a result, he initially attended the University of Pittsburgh, but transferred after his sophomore year to the Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 1950. After serving in the Army for two years, he enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Dentistry under the GI Bill and graduated in 1957. He moved to Chambersburg following graduation to establish his dental practice on Lincoln Way East, where he served the community for 32 years. He also provided dental care to the students at the Scotland School for Veterans Children for 20 years. He was past secretary and president of the Cumberland Valley Dental Association and the Chambersburg Hospital Dental Staff, and a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, and adult Sunday school teacher. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; and his sister, Laura. Surviving are sons, Robert (Carol), of Indianapolis, David, of Buckley, Wash., and Neal (Beverly), of Elverson, Pa. He had three grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Nelson, of Tokyo, Japan, Graham, of Dillsburg, Pa., and Shelby, of Philadelphia. Bob's priorities were God, Family, and Community, and he exercised those values to the fullest throughout his life. In retirement, he enjoyed fixing anything that was broken and mastering the skill of creating ships in a bottle. He also remained an avid and loyal Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. His family wishes to acknowledge with extreme gratitude the caregivers at Quincy Village for their exceptional and compassionate care, where he was known for his kindness, gratefulness, and easy smile. Due to the circumstances of covid-19, the memorial service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS L. GEISEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, Chambersburg, Pa. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's name to the charity of their choice.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2020.