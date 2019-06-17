Robert W. Hohman, 77, of Salem Township, passed peacefully at home Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Greensburg, to the late Fred and Anna (

Havranek) Hohman. Bob was a salesman for Bridgestone/Firestone tires and retired from WHM Co. He was an involved member of Congruity Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder and deacon. Bob enjoyed many pastimes such as golf, but truly loved gardening. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol; three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane Shola (Jeff), of Darragh, Kay Truscott (Brian), of Delmont, and Holly Cunningham (Mike), of Detroit, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Shola (Laura), Stephanie Trembulak (Josh), Kameron Truscott, Jordan Truscott (Tara), Hayden, Hannah, and Jared Cunningham; four great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Quincy, Aubree, and Brock; siblings, William Hohman, Mary Stickle, Clara Clark, Marg Swartz (Jack), and Myrtle Smartnick (Richard); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Fred, Dan, and Frank Hohman; and sisters, Kitty Kaylor and Blanche Thomas.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Congruity Presbyterian Church, New Alexandria. Please meet at church. Private burial will be in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Excela Hospice for their compassion and assistance in Bob's care. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670, or to Excela Hospice by visiting www.excelahealth.org. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 17 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary