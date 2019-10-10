Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME
Export, PA
Robert W. Lynn


1937 - 2019
Robert W. Lynn Obituary
Robert W. Lynn, 82, of Delmont, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. He was born July 22, 1937, in Barnesboro and was a son of the late Clayton and Roxie Lynn. He was a retired employee of Mine Safety Appliances and worked at Schaller's Bakery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Lynn; a son, Terry Lynn; and siblings, Gary, Glenn, Elery, Shirley and Dave. He is survived by a stepson, Michael Draghi (Mary Pat); children, Robert Lynn Jr. (Wendy), Gary Lynn (Georgine) and Brenda Dillon (Richard); grandchildren, Nicholas, Katie, Amanda, Mark, Sara, Kathryn and Daniel; two great-grandchildren, Michaela and Mailani; and a sister, Janet Mihalko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
