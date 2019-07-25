Robert W. Munden, 82, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Bob was a music teacher in the Norwin, Connellsville and Hempfield Area School Districts. He received his bachelor of music education degree at Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, and his master of music degree from Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP). He retired from teaching in 1990. Bob directed the Westinghouse Choir and the Greensburg Palm Sunday Cantata for numerous years. Bob was also involved with music at Otterbein United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years and retired as Director of Music Emeritus in January, 2019. For 25 years, Bob and his wife, Jeannine, were involved with the local farmers' markets. His nickname in high school was the "musical farmer". Bob enjoyed many hobbies with his wife, Jeannine, including model railroading and riding motorcycles and tandem bicycles. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, J. Robert and Ruth E. (Stengel) Munden; and a son, Scott A. Munden. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine F. (Gross) Munden; sons, Mark (Ruth Ann), Todd (Anne), Sean (Tammy) and Chris; daughter, Laurie Armel (Adrian); daughter-in-law, Sunday Kareis (Jim); grandchildren, Eric (Krysta), Sarah Guerrero (Urbano), Malarie, Steven, Nathaniel, Joel, Joshua, Hannah, Rachel, Bryce and Ian; great-granddaughter, Daniella; brother, David Munden; sister-in-law, Norma Dean Lambert; brother-in-law, Don Gross (Lynne); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg, officiated by the Rev. Adrian Armel. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to establish a music fund in Bob's memory.