Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Munden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Munden


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Munden Obituary
Robert W. Munden, 82, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Bob was a music teacher in the Norwin, Connellsville and Hempfield Area School Districts. He received his bachelor of music education degree at Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, and his master of music degree from Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP). He retired from teaching in 1990. Bob directed the Westinghouse Choir and the Greensburg Palm Sunday Cantata for numerous years. Bob was also involved with music at Otterbein United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years and retired as Director of Music Emeritus in January, 2019. For 25 years, Bob and his wife, Jeannine, were involved with the local farmers' markets. His nickname in high school was the "musical farmer". Bob enjoyed many hobbies with his wife, Jeannine, including model railroading and riding motorcycles and tandem bicycles. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, J. Robert and Ruth E. (Stengel) Munden; and a son, Scott A. Munden. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine F. (Gross) Munden; sons, Mark (Ruth Ann), Todd (Anne), Sean (Tammy) and Chris; daughter, Laurie Armel (Adrian); daughter-in-law, Sunday Kareis (Jim); grandchildren, Eric (Krysta), Sarah Guerrero (Urbano), Malarie, Steven, Nathaniel, Joel, Joshua, Hannah, Rachel, Bryce and Ian; great-granddaughter, Daniella; brother, David Munden; sister-in-law, Norma Dean Lambert; brother-in-law, Don Gross (Lynne); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg, officiated by the Rev. Adrian Armel. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to establish a music fund in Bob's memory. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now