|
|
Robert W. Starenchak, 80, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born April 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Christine Pushinsky Starenchak. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Miriam Fisher Starenchak; son, Bob (Amy); and his two granddaughters, Peyton and Rachele, all of Greensburg. He is also survived by sister Janet Elliot, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Nicholas Starenchak.
Family and friends will be received at 1 p.m. Tuesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg, with Pastor Frank S. Podolinski officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 23, 2019