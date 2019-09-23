Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillview Cemetery
Greensburg, PA
Robert W. Starenchak


1939 - 2019
Robert W. Starenchak Obituary
Robert W. Starenchak, 80, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Born April 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Christine Pushinsky Starenchak. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Miriam Fisher Starenchak; son, Bob (Amy); and his two granddaughters, Peyton and Rachele, all of Greensburg. He is also survived by sister Janet Elliot, of Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Nicholas Starenchak.
Family and friends will be received at 1 p.m. Tuesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg, with Pastor Frank S. Podolinski officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 23, 2019
