Robert W. Stinson, 80, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Colver, Cambria County, and was a son of the late Walter and Ina (Freidhoff) Stinson. Prior to retirement, Bob was the owner and operator of the former Bob's Market and Mr. B's Ice Cream Shop in Latrobe. He loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed spending time at his camps in Tioga and McKean counties and was a life member of the Lloydsville Sportsman's Club. Above all, however, Bob enjoyed being a family man and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Stinson; a sister, Shirley Jones; and his beloved white German shepherd, Rocco. He is survived by his wife of more than 58 years, Carol (Klotz) Stinson; two children, Brian Stinson and his wife Karen, and Cheryl Orvosh and her husband Donald; four grandchildren, Joshua Knupp (Suzy), Kayla Blair (Todd), Seth Stinson (Brittany) and Sierra Stinson (Joel Fleegle); two great-grandchildren, Katrina and Bailey Blair; two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Alex Orvosh; six siblings, Connie Biter (Lou), Karen Barge (Ken), Tom Stinson, Jackie Stinson, Jody Huber (Tim) and Vicky Sweeney (Vince); and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment in Unity Cemetery will be private. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at , or to at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.