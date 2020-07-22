Robert Zimmerman Yaley, affectionately known as "Bob" in every store, office and restaurant in his beloved hometown of Delmont, and "Pap Pap" to his loving family, passed peacefully with family by his side Friday, July 17, 2020. Born Feb. 21, 1927, in Delmont, to Dorothy Zimmerman and Eugene Yaley, Bob Yaley graduated from Greensburg Salem High School and enlisted in the Navy, where he served on the cruiser, USS Helena. He returned to a place he was proud to call home, where he built his career, family and lifelong home. An electrician by trade, he retired as a foreman, electrical services, from Consolidated Natural Gas, where he worked across a career for the gas company and its predecessors. Yaley was an active member of the Delmont community, where he gave of his time and attention to preserve the history of the town and its people. He was involved with the Delmont Historical Society and contributed to the book Images of America: Salem Township and Delmont. Yaley was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 211, a lifelong Mason, and a member of Delmont Presbyterian Church, where he could often be found bringing family to church dinners and community outings like their annual fireworks night with the Pirates. Proclaimed "the unofficial Mayor of Delmont" by his grandchildren, Yaley seemed to know everyone in his hometown, spending his days in diners sharing stories and memories with friends across a place he proudly called home for his 90 plus years. When not at his favorite restaurant, the Wagon Wheel, surrounded by the incredible staff who considered him family, or on the golf course, Bob Yaley was behind the steering wheel of a boat, where he taught countless family and friends to water ski over decades on the river, and would famously "crack the whip" by quickly turning the boat into waves with an inner tube full of brave family riding behind the boat. He was preceded in death by former wife, Frances Line Yaley, and lifelong friend, Martha Steffler. He is survived by children, Robert E. Yaley and Linda, of Greensburg, and Dr. M. Ann Murray and Harold, of Phoenix, Ariz., along with grandchildren, Ashlyn, Jason, Ben and Jordan, and three great-grandchildren. Yaley was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, Delmont, 724-468-8381. His family extends their sincerest gratitude to the dedicated staff of the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC) and Bridges Hospice for their care and support over the last three years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Delmont Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.Bash-Niedfuneralhome.com
