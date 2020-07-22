My deepest sympathy to the Yaley family.

What a great man! I first met Bob in 1966 when I worked for Graybar Electric Co in Greensburg.. he was a regular customer and a joy to work with.. kind , understanding and very knowledgeable.

I worked with him each year on light bulb promotion for the Boy Scouts... which he enjoyed doing and took seriously.

I retired from Graybar 42 years after meeting Bob.. and never experienced a nicer Gentleman.

Russell Moore

Coworker