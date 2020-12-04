Robert Bob Zeiders, 85, of Greensburg, passed on to Glory on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He leaves behind Joan, his loving and devoted wife of more than 56 years; his daughter, Laura (Bruce) Henry; his son, Benjamin Zeiders; and two grandchildren, Parker Henry and Katey Jo Henry. Born in 1935 in Yeagertown, Pa., Bob had a wonderful childhood. He excelled in athletics, with football being his favorite sport. Throughout his life, he continued to love "Good Ole Yeagertown" and returned often to visit family and attend high school class reunions. Bob graduated from Penn State University in 1957 with an accounting degree. He went on to get his master's degree at Duquesne University. In June 1964, he married his wife, Joan Hancock, in Greensburg. They were the first couple married at Charter Oak United Methodist Church, where they were active members for several decades. Bob began working for West Penn Power Co. right after college, and his career with that employer (later known as Allegheny Power Co.) spanned 38 years. Bob retired in 1995 as the director of internal audits for Allegheny Power Co. in Greensburg; Monongahela Power Co. in Fairmont, W.Va.; and Potomac Edison Power Co. in Hagerstown, Md. Bob was a quiet man with a strong faith and a kind heart. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sitting in the sunshine, reading the newspaper, savoring a good fish sandwich, watching the Steelers and Nittany Lions, and snacking on cookies and candy of all types. Although rarely the center of attention, he was known to add to the conversation with a tip of his hat or the interjection of a humorous aside. When applause or attention was required, he had an amazing whistle. Bob loved his family deeply. He and Joan enjoyed traveling with the local AARP group, where they had many adventures and made many friends. Fond memories when his kids were young include camping at Keystone State Park as a family, father/daughter camping trips at Camp Wesco with Laura, and skiing trips with Ben. To those blessed to be his grandchildren, he was known as "Bob-Bob." He will be remembered by all as a kind man of impeccable character. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Zeiders and Susan (Whiney) Zeiders; and his three siblings, Kenneth Zeiders, Geraldine (Zeiders) Earp and Myron Zeiders. There will be no visitation or services. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
