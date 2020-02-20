Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Parish
820 Carbon Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map

Roberta A. Polidora


1933 - 2020
Roberta A. Polidora Obituary
Roberta A. Polidora, 86, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born April 19, 1933, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Blanche M. (Sethman) Regotti. Roberta was a member of St. Paul's Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a hairdresser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn Hummell, Catherine Lane, James Regotti, and infant sister, Blanche Regotti. Surviving are her husband, Nick Polidora; daughters, Laura Carr and husband, Donald, Cindy Colligan and husband, Paul, and Evelyn Miles and husband, Mark; five grandchildren, Nicole Carr, P.J. Colligan, Nathaniel Colligan, Sean Colligan and Renee Miles; and sister, Mary Jane Costello. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in the St. Rita's Cemetery, in Connellsville. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
