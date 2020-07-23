1/
Roberta A. Veverka
1946 - 2020
Roberta A. (Regan) Veverka, 74, of North Huntingdon, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born May 29, 1946, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Suprek) Regan. Roberta attended St. James Lutheran Church, Ligonier, and was a former member of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, North Huntingdon. She loved to bake, watching baseball and listening to music. She is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Veverka; son, Robert Veverka and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Roni A. Johnson; and three loving grandchildren, Ryan and Claire Veverka and Dannon M. Johnson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 23, 2020.
