Roberta A. (Regan) Veverka, 74, of North Huntingdon, passed away at her home Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born May 29, 1946, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Suprek) Regan. Roberta attended St. James Lutheran Church, Ligonier, and was a former member of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, North Huntingdon. She loved to bake, watching baseball and listening to music. She is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Veverka; son, Robert Veverka and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Roni A. Johnson; and three loving grandchildren, Ryan and Claire Veverka and Dannon M. Johnson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.