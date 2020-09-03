Roberta J. Bane Bashioum, 74, of West Newton, returned to her heavenly Father Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, surround by her beloved family. Roberta was born May 11, 1946, in Clairton, daughter of the late Tommy and Catherine "Kit" Bane. Roberta worked for Nutrition Inc. in West Newton for more than 30 years as a cook and a supervisor. Her true passion in life was her family. She was at her happiest when spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her siblings. Roberta was a true matriarch who everyone could and did depend on. She tried to never miss a birthday, a graduation or a baseball game. She found a love for travel in her later years when she road tripped across America on three separate expeditions with her brothers and sisters, seeing over 25 states. In her free time, you could always count on finding her at her weekly bingo game in Rostraver. She was preceded in death by both parents, two infant daughters, Sally A. and Nancy B. Bashioum, and one sister, Ruth Demarco. She is survived by a thriving and devoted family; foremost her four loving children, Charlie (Robin) Bashioum, of Scottdale, Roberta (Dan) McGervey, of Pittsburgh, Richard (Hillary) Bashioum, of Westminster, Md., and Denise (Scott) Ewing, of West Newton. In addition, she is survived by her five siblings, Patty (Corbin) Bales, Marion Bane Lewis, Robert (Jenny) Bane, Kathy (Ray) See and Dennis (Crystal) Bane. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Sam (Kelsea) and Matt Bashioum, Nicolas and Danny McGervey, William and Dori Bashioum, R.J. Lee and Eric Ewing and Elliott and Sam Epstein. Lastly, she had one great-granddaughter, Madison, and was excitedly expecting a second. Roberta was enormously and undeniably loved by all of them and many others. Friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A graveside service will follow at the Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery, in Greensburg, with the Rev. Paul Prinkey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nicholson Cancer Fund, which offered great assistance to Roberta and her family, 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD.