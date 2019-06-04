Home

Roberta L. Kelly


1942 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta L. Kelly Obituary
Roberta Lee "Aunt Beckie, Birdie, Berta" Kelly, 76, of Plum Borough, formerly of Sperryville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Monday, June 3, 2019.She was born June 23, 1942, in Johnstown, Pa., daughter of the late Herbert W. Gilkey and Martha (Level) Atkins. She retired from Warrenton Overlook Health and Rehabilitation Center, where she found great pleasure in training and teaching incoming nursing staff. She also spent her life caring for the elderly and was the proud owner of Kelly's Country Manor Nursing Homes. Her life was simple and she found great pleasure in those simple things; time with family, caring for the sick, bird watching, flowers blooming, reading, Search A Word Puzzles, Bingo with friends and sheer contentment of simply sitting on the porch of her home, which she was so very proud of. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Kelly; stepfather, Elmer Atkins; and brothers, Ronald G. Gilkey, Douglas Gilkey and Kenneth Gochenour. She is survived by her "adoptive children," Renee (Jeffrey) Modra, of Murrysville, Jerry Pounds, of Pittsburgh, Charles Pounds, of Irwin, Robert (Candace) Patterson, of Homer Center, and Kelly (Joshua) Huber, of Irwin; her brothers, Gary L. (Ruth) Gilkey, of Wisconsin, and Gary Paul Gilkey, of Irwin; and sisters, Beverley (Larry) Conners and Judith (Joel) Cress, of Virginia, and Deborah Proviano, of Irwin. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 4, 2019
