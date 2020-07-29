1/
Roberta R. Wertz
1937 - 2020
Roberta R. Wertz, 83, of Alva, Fla., formerly of Delmont, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born March 4, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert H. and Ruth (Bielick) Nesbit. Bobbie was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church, in Greensburg. She formerly belonged to the Mars Chapter 271, Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of Amaranth. She enjoyed her grandchildren, animals and loved square dancing. Bobbie earned her bachelor's in education and English from Grove City College. Prior to retirement, she was a school teacher. Surviving are her daughters, Cindy Hohman and husband, Eric, of Alva, Fla., and Robin E. Giron, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Benjamin Capets, Melissa Capets, Katie (Capets) Kachmar and husband, Steven, Hannah Capets, Amy Giron and Holly Giron; and two great-grandchildren, Lucille Capets and Madison Capets. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. CDC guidelines require face masks and social distancing and a occupancy limit of 25 people at one time. Interment will follow in the St. Clair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
JUL
31
Service
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
