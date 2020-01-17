|
Robin Joy Hanig, 64, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Born April 18, 1955, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow "Woody" and Ruth H. Lauffer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harry Wilson Lauffer. She graduated from the Western School Medical Assistant Program and took a number of community college classes. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked as a nurse aide and caregiver at multiple hospitals and personal care homes. She attended Ligonier Alliance Church. She is survived by her husband, David, of Ligonier; daughter, Lauren McIndoe and her husband, Doug, of Mt. Pleasant; her sister, Ruth Ann Nicholls and her husband, Chuck, of Eighty Four; as well as a niece, Joy Lynn Van Cleve and her husband, Frank, of Washington; and their children, Kayla, Justin and Krista.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with family greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the start of service, at Ligonier Alliance Church, 4166 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. L.C. McDonnell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center or the Ligonier Alliance Church. mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 17, 2020