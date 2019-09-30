Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Robin Walters
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Robin L. Walters Obituary
Robin Lee Walters, 63, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born May 28, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of Marian Edwards Walters, of Jeannette, and the late Chester Walters. Robin was formerly employed by the Vangura Surfacing Products in North Huntingdon. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates. In addition to his mother, Robin is survived by his sons, Cody and Cory Walters, of Greensburg; brothers, Chuck Walters and wife, Michelle, and Bill Walters and wife, Traci, all of Jeannette; a sister, Cindy Lou Karr and husband, Bill, of Herminie; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Jean, Lacey Joyce, Jamie Bryce, Andrea, Ryan, and Adam Walters, Katharina Altman and husband, Brandon, and Zach and Collin Poth; and great-nieces and -nephews, Adilade, Walter, and Ayla Altman, Braunavan and Braylon Arsenault, Aleah Carma, Benson John, and Remington Walters.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Roger L. Steiner presiding. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15202.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
