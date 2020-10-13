1/
Robin L. Weishorn
1953 - 2020
Robin Lee "Rookie" Weishorn, 66, of West Sunbury, formerly of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 12, 1953, in Braddock, a son of the late Ralph and Marjorie (Smith) Weishorn. Rookie was a retired employee of the Murrysville Road Department with 30 years of service, where he was instrumental in the development of the Murrysville Parks program. Rookie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. He was an avid Steelers fan. Surviving are his beloved wife, Doreen (Duncan) Weishorn; loving daughters, Christine (Russ) Bowen, of Pitcairn, Brandy (Jason) Trout, of Youngwood, and Danyel (Roy) Daniels, of Jeannette; cherished grandchildren, Dustin Bowen, Alexis Trout, Constance Daniels and Donald Daniels; and brother, Chester "Red" Weishorn. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his faithful dog, Buddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Don Weishorn, and a brother, Kim Weishorn. Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. The family suggests memorial contributions in Robin's name to Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
OCT
14
06:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
15
11:00 AM
