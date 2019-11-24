Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
7624 Roanoke Road
Fincastle, VA
Rocco Cianciotto Obituary
Rocco Cianciotto, 90, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, Va., with the Rev. Stephen McNally presiding. The Navy Funeral Honors Detail will conduct military honors immediately following. A private burial will be conducted at a later date in Delmont.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rocco's memory to Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019
