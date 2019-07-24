Rocco F. Buffone, 85, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. He was born May 4, 1934, in New Kensington, a son of the late Ralph and Antoinette (Gazzo) Buffone. Prior to retirement, he had been self-employed as a real estate appraiser. He was Catholic by faith. Rocco taught real estate classes at Penn State. He was a member of the Lions Club, American Legion Post 868, in Lower Burrell, and Strikers Bowling League. He was a former member of Greensburg Country Club and Willowbrook Country Club. Rocco was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marla J. (McGarrity) Buffone, Jan. 18, 2014, and a grandson, Jerry Burford. He is survived by his children, Frank Buffone and his wife, Kristen, of Southwest Greensburg, Bridgette Burford and her husband, Timothy Sr., of Natrona Heights, Tisha Buffone and Brian Householder, of Greensburg, Michael Brock and wife, Nancy, of Allegheny Township, and Paula Durkin and her husband, Mike, of Allegheny Township; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Buffone and his wife, Carol, of Philadelphia; a sister-in-law, Ann Buterbaugh and husband, Don, of Lower Burrell; his lifelong friend, Mugsy Zellerino; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Monday, July 29, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019