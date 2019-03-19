Rocco Joseph Monteleone, 2, of Penn Township, lost his battle with leukemia Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Rocco was a happy little boy, funny and so kind. He had a special magic that made everyone he met fall in love with him. He loved Daniel Tiger and Elmo and wrote his own lyrics to an original "Elmo" song. He loved singing and dancing, reading books, Playdoh and bubbles. He had many friends, young and old. The world was a better place because of him. Beautiful boy of Brandon and Michelle (Berg) Monteleone; beloved grandson of Stephen and Janice Kovacs, of Canfield, Ohio, and Robert Jr. and Janet Berg, of Hopewell; loved by Robert Berg III (Uncle Rob and Aunt Jaime), of Lakewood, Colo., Andrea Powell (Aunt Andi), of Thompson's Station, Tenn.; Courtney and Michael Bordonaro (Aunt Courtney and Uncle Mike), of Chesterland, Ohio, and Zachary and Mallory Kovacs (Uncle Zack and Aunt Mallory), of Mentor, Ohio; cousins, Shane and Peyton Powell, Sophia Bordonaro, Jess (Ryan) DeLouis and Callen DeLouis; many great-aunts, uncles and cousins; best buddy to his four fur brothers, Miko, Lindi, Loki and Gunner; great-grandson of the late Henry and Mary Kay Ihrig, Bartley and Rose Mooney and Robert and Bernice Berg Sr. He was blessed to have endless support from his Rocco's Warriors family.

Family and friends are invited to remember Rocco from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Blessing service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601, or , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.jobefuneralhome.com.