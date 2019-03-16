Rocco P. "Buck" Valore Sr., 85, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, encircled by his loving family, sharing memories in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Slickville, a son of the late Dominic Valore Sr. and Rosaria Cassissi Valore. Rocco was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, where he served as an usher, and was active with the Parish festivals for many years. After receiving a degree in computer management, he worked at the Department of Commerce, in Washington, D.C. for several years before returning to Greensburg to be closer to his family. He then worked for the USPS as a mail carrier in the Greensburg area until he retired. After retirement, he was a driver for Regency Limousine and Everite and Hurite and worked for more than 18 years as funeral attendant at the Pantalone Funeral Home. He was an Army veteran and belonged to the American Legion Post 981 and the Sportsman Club in Slickville. He was an avid bowler, playing in several leagues, and recently was awarded "Most Congenial Bowler". Rocco also played softball for an old timer's league and enjoyed playing the accordion since he was a young boy. Family was his number one priority and one of his favorite things to do was to play pranks on his princess, Mary, his wife of 60 years, and hold her hand. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Dominic II, Joseph, William, Orlando, Christopher and Charles; two sisters, Mary Curto and Concetta "Connie" Smith, and his favorite companion, Dante the parakeet. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Anna Marie "Mary" DeLuca Valore; three children, Rosaria Stauffer, of Greensburg, Pamela Valore (Timothy Leary), of Falls Church, Va., and Rocco Valore II (Karen), of Greensburg; nine grandchildren, Shanna Ream (Ben), Rob Stauffer Jr. (Jess Gibson), Anniea Stauffer-Alcorn (Chad), Mikaila Harwell (Hunter), Celine and Madeleine Leary, Rochelle and Rocco Valore III and Andrew Tom (Ashley); seven great-grandchildren, Paisley, Magnolia, Casen, Luca, Rory, Nicole and Chad; a sister, Katie Ray, of Youngwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends, because Rocco never met a stranger.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Rocco from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Entombment with military honors will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 112 Washington Place No. 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Rocco's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.









Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019