|
|
Rodney R. Abraham, 70, of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Greensburg, and was raised in Jeannette. He was the son of the late Edward and Doris O'Brien Abraham. Rodney was a sales representative for Automotive Systems Warehouse with 40 years of service. Rodney's greatest joy in life was centered in his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. This love was also expressed to his many nieces, nephews, and all of the children he taught at children's church. Rodney was member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Hunker. Rodney was an avid golfer, a dedicated Western Pennsylvania sports enthusiast, and a passionate Jeannette Jayhawks fan. He is survived by his wife, Laura Thomas Abraham; children, Kristina Poole and her husband, John, of Hunker, Paul Abraham and his wife, Sarah, of North Huntingdon, Bethany Dusenberry and her husband, Chris, of Ravenna, Ohio, and Kelly Lantz and her husband, Adam, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Larry Poole, Henry and Peter Abraham, Annabelle and Nathan Lantz and Gabriella Dusenberry; and a brother, Edward Abraham, of Allegany, N.Y. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Funeral services and interment will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.