Roger D. Butch


1948 - 05 Obituary
Roger D. Butch Obituary
Roger D. Butch, 70, of Slickville, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born May 28, 1948, in Johnstown, a son of the late Tony and Vanessa (Galvin) Butch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Abraham. He is survived by a sister, Zelpha Bucci, of Michigan; two brothers, John Butch, of Tennessee, and Anthony Bucci and his wife, Judy, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Interment will take place at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 21, 2019
