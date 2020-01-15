|
|
Roger G. Pershing Sr., 76, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 21, 1943, in Jeannette. Prior to retiring, he was self-employed as a stone mason and brick layer. Roger was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Jeannette Free and Accepted Masons. He loved hunting and was a member of Bear Wallow Hunting Camp in Clinton Co. and he also enjoyed playing golf. Roger is survived by his loving son, Roger G. Pershing Jr., and his wife, Amy, of New Jersey; sisters, Sandy Fait and her husband, Dick, of Greensburg, and Debbie Krisfalusi and her husband, John, of Jeannette. He was the very proud grandfather of Abigail Ann and Christopher. Roger is also survived by his dog, Zoey; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Ann (Bungard) Pershing; parents, William and Elda (Chew) Pershing; brother, Bill Pershing Jr. and his wife, Marion; and sister, Loraine Zumbro.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Roger will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Kara Propst, of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont, officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020