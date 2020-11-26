Roger Henry Hayden Sr., 68, of Jeannette, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home. He was born March 5, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late William and Ruth (Snyder) Hayden. He worked at Vinces Concrete and was a member of the Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagle Jeannette, Legion Post No. 344, BPOE Jeannette and the Penn Rod and Gun Club. Roger is survived by his children, Roger Hayden Jr. and Melissa, of Adamsburg, Crystal White and Jeff, of Latrobe, Candy Hayden and Jessica; grandchildren, Tiffany McCutchen, Roger Hayden III, Anastasia Bluman, Mercedes Hayden and Noah McIntire; great-grandchildren, Eriana, Mason and Arabella; siblings, Bob, Bill, Ruthann (Don), Gloria (Ed), Janice (Carl), Wayne, Becky (John), Ralph, John, Gail, John, Mike and Michelle (Craig); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Due to current CDC regulations, only 23 people are allowed in the building at a time. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Jeannette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.