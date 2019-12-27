|
Roger J. Gallik Sr., 65, of Jeannette, died Wednesday, Dec. 25 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 10, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late John V. Gallik and Betty (Eslary) DelGross. Prior to retirement, he was employed by ARCO Enterprises and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Leydig) Gallik; his children, Tracy King and her husband, Roger, of Killeen, Texas, David Hartzell, of Greensburg, Christopher Gallik, of Jeannette, and Roger J. "RJ" Gallik Jr., of Jeannette; eight grandchildren, Ryan Babbs, Alyssa Babbs, Mersadies Hartzell, Preia Hartzell, Kealyn Hartzell, Kierri Hartzell, Christopher Gallik and Raylyn Gallik; a sister, Sandra Gallik Darragh, of Jeannette; a brother, Ronald Gallik, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with military rites will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019