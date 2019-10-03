Home

Roger Lewis, 81, of North Huntingdon, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Roger was born in Buenos Aires to the late Arturo and late Evelyn (Duffill) Lewis. He was the devoted husband of 57 years of Phyllis (Bolton) Lewis; loving father of Kevin (Diane) Lewis, of Finleyville, David (Renee) Lewis, of Freehold, N.J.; honorary father of Koen (Linda) Desmedt, of Maaseik, Belgium, Karen (Peter Su) Van Dusen, of Pittsburgh; grandfather of Bethany, Jonathan, Rhiannon, Evan and Kiersten Lewis; honorary grandfather of Goele and Ine Desmedt, and Kai Su. Roger is also survived by his sister, Joan (John) Mackenzie, of Easley, S.C.; nephews, Andrew, Christopher and Guy; and many friends. Born and raised in Argentina of British ancestry, his great-grandparents were among the first Europeans to settle in Patagonia. Roger was proudly nationalized a United States citizen in 1967. He worked as an engineer at Westinghouse Air Brake from 1960-1998 with assignments in Buenos Aires, Argentina (two years) and Johannesburg, South Africa (two years) and was a recognized expert in railway braking systems, with three patents. After retiring from Westinghouse Air Brake, he worked as a consultant with Adtranz (now Bombardier) and STV as well as contributing to other technical and popular articles about railway history. Roger was a communicant of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, in Wall, Pa., active member of the Irwin Lions Club for 45 years, active in Scouting leadership for seven years and active in the American Field Service student exchange program.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Lions service will be held at 6 p.m., followed by panachida at 7 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, in Wall. Due to road construction, please enter Wall via Route 48. Roger will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery, Braddock.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019
