Roger P. Gibson, 70, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Natrona Heights, to the late George M. and Betty Ann Brashear Gibson Jr. Roger was a 1967 graduate of Tarentum High School. He worked as a deliveryman for Blackburn Pharmacy, in Tarentum. Roger was of the Baptist faith. He was a former member of Eureka Hose Company, in Tarentum, and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Roger is survived by his children, Michael J. Gibson, of Moon Township, and Holly (Rob) Lemmon, of Natrona Heights; and by his grandchildren, Abby and Brooklyn Lemmon. Services and burial for Roger were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Roger may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.