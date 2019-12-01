|
Roland T. "Unk" Constable, known to family and friends as Unk, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Unk grew up on Clover Street, in Johnstown, son of Lillian and Ralph Constable, and brother to Roy, Gwelda, Esther, Russell, Ralph, Robert, Dorothy and Roger. He played football, basketball and track in both junior and senior high school. He served in the Army in Korea. On the GI Bill, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from Allegheny Power System (First Energy) after 34.5 years of service. While swimming at Ideal Park, he met and married a nurse, Mary Lou McGunigal. Enjoying family life together, they raised Cindy, married to Gene Krisko; Bryan, Eric and Susan, married to Tom Vitolo. To his grandchildren, Megan, Jake, Vinnie, Erika and Elise, he was lovingly known as Pappy. He was great-grandpap to Megan's daughter, Bella Maria, and Erika's son, Dallas. Pappy could always be found sitting in his favorite recliner, doing crossword puzzles, reading paperback books or on his mower cutting the lawn multiple times each week. The family wishes a sincere thank you to everyone who touched Unk's life. Perhaps you talked football, played a round of golf at Valley Green, shared a cold beer or were a neighbor with a friendly wave. Whether we have known you for many years or just a few, the greatest gift that God can give is having family and friends like you.
Honoring Unk's wishes, his body has been given to Humanity Gifts to further the education of medical students. There will be no visitation or service.
Our wish is for each of you to remember Unk in your own way and hopefully with a smile. Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the angels at Brookdale Latrobe and Heartland Hospice who so lovingly cared for Unk. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
