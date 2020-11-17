Rollin R. "Jack" Robinson, 82, of Irwin, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at home. He was born June 6, 1938, in Williamsburg, a son of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Bowser) Robinson, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Robinson. He was retired from the Air Force, having served during the Vietnam conflict, and was a retired supervisor for the Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was a member of the American Legion, Manor, and attended First Presbyterian Church, Irwin. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laura A. (McIntosh) Robinson; his children, Curtis Winn, of Greensburg, and Karen Banks and her husband, John, of Irwin; his grandchildren, Salena Malt and Brittany Banks; his great-grandchildren, Helen (Charles) Janiro and Mitchell Malt; siblings, Katherine Fillmore, of Latrobe, Joan Thorne, of Austintown, Ohio, and William (Donna) Robinson, of Transfer; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman, officiating. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for all their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society
. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.