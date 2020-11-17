1/1
Rollin R. Robinson
1938 - 2020-11-15
Rollin R. "Jack" Robinson, 82, of Irwin, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at home. He was born June 6, 1938, in Williamsburg, a son of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Bowser) Robinson, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Robinson. He was retired from the Air Force, having served during the Vietnam conflict, and was a retired supervisor for the Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was a member of the American Legion, Manor, and attended First Presbyterian Church, Irwin. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laura A. (McIntosh) Robinson; his children, Curtis Winn, of Greensburg, and Karen Banks and her husband, John, of Irwin; his grandchildren, Salena Malt and Brittany Banks; his great-grandchildren, Helen (Charles) Janiro and Mitchell Malt; siblings, Katherine Fillmore, of Latrobe, Joan Thorne, of Austintown, Ohio, and William (Donna) Robinson, of Transfer; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman, officiating. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for all their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
