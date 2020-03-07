|
Roma A. Berenbrok, 95, of Acme, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Aug. 28, 1924, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of Benjamin and Bessie Rose Smithley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Karl R. Berenbrok, and two sisters, Jean Kelly and Edna Brendlinger. Roma is survived by three children, Karl R. Berenbrok, of Acme, Kevin Berenbrok, of Uniontown, and Becky Naggy, of Kecksburg; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Ligonier. Private interment will be in the Bauer Family Cemetery, Acme. To send a condolence or a tribute for Roma or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.