Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:30 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roma Hamerski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma A. Hamerski


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roma A. Hamerski Obituary
Roma A. (Wellek) Hamerski, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late William U. "Hugh" Wellek and Cora A. (Hess) Wellek. Roma was longtime devoted member and active volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and for Meals on Wheels. Her world revolved around caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund F. Hamerski, on June 10, 2006; a daughter, Linda Jean Hamerski, on April 4, 1963; and four brothers, Hugo, Donald, Joseph and William Wellek. Roma is survived by two sons, Ron Hamerski and his wife Michele, and Jim Hamerski and his wife Beth, all of Latrobe; three daughters, Diane Watson and her husband John, Nancy Hauser and her husband Rex, and Kathy Burd and her husband Layne, all of Latrobe; 14 grandchildren, Travis Hauser and his wife Heather, Justin Hauser and his wife Amanda, Kirk Watson, Sandy Watson, Kayla Fraicola, Chelsey Hamerski, Lex Hamerski, Victoria Hamerski and Tavin Davis, Khachek Hamerski, Kristina Garofola and her husband Dom, Katerina Patrick and her husband Brody, Keegan Burd, Kenzie Burd and Kelly Burd; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Elijah, Silas and Elliott; and one great-grandchild due to arrive in April. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, and a special thank you to Roma's two "angels," Angie and Rhoda. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by the St. Vincent de Paul Society prayer service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650; or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now