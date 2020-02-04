|
Roma A. (Wellek) Hamerski, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Dec. 6, 1931, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late William U. "Hugh" Wellek and Cora A. (Hess) Wellek. Roma was longtime devoted member and active volunteer at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and for Meals on Wheels. Her world revolved around caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund F. Hamerski, on June 10, 2006; a daughter, Linda Jean Hamerski, on April 4, 1963; and four brothers, Hugo, Donald, Joseph and William Wellek. Roma is survived by two sons, Ron Hamerski and his wife Michele, and Jim Hamerski and his wife Beth, all of Latrobe; three daughters, Diane Watson and her husband John, Nancy Hauser and her husband Rex, and Kathy Burd and her husband Layne, all of Latrobe; 14 grandchildren, Travis Hauser and his wife Heather, Justin Hauser and his wife Amanda, Kirk Watson, Sandy Watson, Kayla Fraicola, Chelsey Hamerski, Lex Hamerski, Victoria Hamerski and Tavin Davis, Khachek Hamerski, Kristina Garofola and her husband Dom, Katerina Patrick and her husband Brody, Keegan Burd, Kenzie Burd and Kelly Burd; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Elijah, Silas and Elliott; and one great-grandchild due to arrive in April. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for their excellent care and compassion, and a special thank you to Roma's two "angels," Angie and Rhoda. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by the St. Vincent de Paul Society prayer service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650; or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.