Roman R. Harden
1928 - 2020
Roman R. Harden, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 15, 1928, in Frostburg, Md., a son of the late Charles and Bertha Harden. Prior to retirement, Roman was a furnace operator with Latrobe Foundry for over 20 years. He was a member of Hope Evangelical Methodist Church in Youngstown, the Blairsville Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Sons of Columbus A and B Club, and the National Rifle Association. He was known as a kind-hearted man who would do anything for anyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby S. (Beeman) Harden; a son, Charles Harden; and a sister Sally Gales. He is survived by six children, Rich Harden (Eleanor), Frank Harden (Cindy), Harold Harden (Julianne), Robin Evans (Greg), Jodie Lizza (Mike), and Victoria Howard (Steve); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Harden; a sister, Mae LaRosa; and two brothers, Elwood Spataro (Carol) and Frank Spataro (Bernice). At Roman's request, there will be no viewing or visitation, and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or online at http://www.afashelter.org/donate/. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
