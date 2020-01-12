Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Ron D. Gallagher


1982 - 10
Ron D. Gallagher Obituary
Ron D. Gallagher, 37, of Pittsburgh, formerly of White Oak, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was born Oct. 22, 1982. in McKeesport, a son of Ronald (Debra) Gallagher, of Trafford, and Sandra Pardoe, of Florida. Ron was a graduate of McKeesport High School and was a self-employed HVAC contractor. He loved God, family, life and sports, and also loved all the children. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Lisa Birch, and her children, Addison and Peyton; his grandparents, Roy "Larry" Gallagher and Norma Jean Hetherington; his siblings, Shaun Gallagher and Kristin Marsella-Lash; nieces, Aryana Marsella and Annabelle Lash; also aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to assist the family. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 23, 2020
