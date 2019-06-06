Services Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville 445 Beatty Road Monroeville , PA 15146 (412) 856-4747 Resources More Obituaries for Ron Gancas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ron Gancas

1941 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ron Gancas, 77, of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was the former president and CEO of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Military Museum, in Pittsburgh. Ron was hired in 1999 and guided the process to make Soldiers & Sailors an independent, non-profit trust. Ron became president in 2005, and until his retirement in 2011, carried out the dream of the first president, Joe Dugan. Mr. Gancas was a lifelong resident of southwestern Pennsylvania. He was born Dec. 31, 1941, in New Kensington, to Stanley and Dorothy Beuth Gancas. Ron and his family have resided in the Holiday Park section of Plum Borough since 1968. Along with Marjorie Henderson, formerly of Brackenridge, his wife of 57 years, he has three children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, a son, Robert, of Fayette Township, a daughter, Caroline McCabe, in Plum Borough, and a son, Rod, in Monaco. His granddaughter, Elizabeth Gancas Birckholtz, lives in New Jersey. Elizabeth is the mother of his great-grandson, Shane Robert Birckholtz. His granddaughters, Marisa McCabe and Camryn McCabe, are residents of Holiday Park. His grandson, Jonathan, and granddaughter, Robyn, live in Austin, Texas. Grandson, Ian Gancas, and granddaughter, Haley Gancas, are residents, of Monaco. His immediate family has daughters-in-law, Karen Louise McKaveney (Rod) Gancas and Lia Rene Porco (Rob) Gancas, son-in-law, John McCabe, grandson-in-law, Scott Birckholtz, and granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Baron (Jonathan) Gancas. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Gancas Haser, and his brother-in-law, Jim Haser, also residents of Holiday Park, and his nephew, Matthew Raymond, of Virginia, and niece, Rachelle Raymond Roth, of Gibsonia. Mr. Gancas worked for a number of years at Alcoa Research, Hoechst Pharmaceuticals and the Dow Chemical Company. He spent most of his life as a salesman. He studied history at The Pennsylvania State University, the University of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Community College. For the past 36 years, during an annual "Staff Ride," he has studied Civil War History and military tactics with an eminent group of historians originally based at the Carlisle War College. In 1999, he was the historical guide for the Stones River Campaign, and in 2006 he led the group at Gettysburg. For more than 35 years, Ron served as a board member, officer and quartermaster for the Civil War Battlefield Trampers/Army of the Cussawago. Mr. Gancas has written and published: "The Gallant Seventy-Eighth," a history of the Pennsylvania Seventy-Eight, "Dear Teres," a history of the men of the Pennsylvania Seventy-Eight and "The Hardluck Regiment" a history of the Pennsylvania One Hundred and Third. In his last work "Fields of Freedom," he researched and published a study of the United States Colored Troops from Southwestern Pennsylvania. He rewrote and published the History of the Pennsylvania Fourteenth Cavalry, the history of Company K, the 155th Pennsylvania Infantry and the American Jew, Citizen, Soldier and Patriot. Gancas served on the board of directors of Soldiers & Sailors as treasurer and chairman of the executive committee for four years, the Plum Borough Planning Commission for three years, the Falls Village Community Association for 16 years as treasurer and president the Plum Borough Community Center and the Plum Rezoning Committee. Ron was a volunteer for Plum "Meals on Wheels." He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 799, in Plum Borough, and the Plum American Legion Post 980. He was also a member of the Advisory Board for the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, on the advisory board of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Independent Museums and a board officer of the Pennsylvania Federation of Museums and Historical Organizations. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to the Pet Adoption League in Yukon, Pa., foundling home of his beloved dog, Ziva.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL, corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, and for a celebration of Ron's life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wooden Nickel Restaurant, in Monroeville.

