Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Greensburg Garden and Civic Center
951 Old Salem Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Rona E. Yuvan


1972 - 2019
Rona E. Yuvan Obituary
Rona Elizabeth Yuvan, 46, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 7, 1972, at Magee Hospital, daughter of Ronald S. and Carol White Yuvan. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Carol White Yuvan; her infant sister, Rhonda Lee; and her uncle, James White. Rona was a loving fiancee, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Rona was a spiritually centered woman with an open mind, focused on the feelings and wellbeing of others. She was a caring, thoughtful, intuitive and kind spirit. She had an incredible sense of humor and an intoxicating laugh. Rona loved animals and had an affinity for rescuing and nurturing dogs through trust and love. She had a great love of art, artistic expression, design, architecture, fashion and style, resulting in a degree in interior design. Her sense of style was elegant and transcendent. Rona really enjoyed traveling. Her modeling career afforded her the opportunity to travel globally and experience many different cultures. Rona will be greatly missed by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted fiance, Brent Christin Gatehouse, of Pittsburgh; her father, Ronald S. Yuvan, of Greensburg; her sister, Veronica Ann Yuvan and her husband, Scott Andrew Keefer, of Minnesota; her nieces and nephews, Benjamin Andrew, Ellie Anne and Jordan Luke Keefer; her beloved dog and companion, Ricky; and her aunt, Jane Zumbro, an ever-present influence in her life. The family would like to personally recognize the nurses of Excela Health and UPMC Health Systems for their compassion, empathy and dedication.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial celebration of her life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Support Community (cancersupportcommunity.org). www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 1, 2019
