Ronald A. "Ron" Mancabelli, 77, of Saltsburg (Loyalhanna Township), passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born March 26, 1941, in Saltsburg, he was a son of the late Joseph H. and Cecelia (Cavalier) Mancabelli. Ron was a 1959 graduate of Saltsburg High School and lived in Saltsburg all his life. He was the owner and operator of Ron Mancabelli's All-American Barbershop for 55 years and E-Mar Acres Tree Farm for 40 years. Ron was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg; past president of the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association; past president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association; and a past president and 50-plus-year member of the Saltsburg Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting and working at the barbershop and E-Mar Acres. He loved to spend time with his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margery S. (Shirley) Mancabelli, of Saltsburg; son, R. Scott Mancabelli, of Akron, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Dawson, Leah and Sean Mancabelli; brother, Robert Mancabelli, of Scranton; and two nephews, Rob and Jeff Mancabelli.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725. Funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Private burial will take place in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg. Services have been entrusted to the care of CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salts St., Saltsburg, 724-639-3911.

Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church at the address above.