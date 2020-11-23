1/1
Ronald A. McCann
1942 - 2020
Ronald A. McCann, 78, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 13, 1942, to Mary Agnes (Natale) and George C. McCann. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy (Ruggiero) McCann; daughters, Robin (Eric) Duff and Angela (Rich) Walter, all of Greensburg; and son, Randy McCann of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by sister, Rosalie (Joe) Sabatelli; brother, George (Mary) McCann; granddaughter, Lauren M. Walter; grandson, Richie (Michele) Walter and son, Gino; many nieces and nephews and their families on both sides; and his four-legged baby, Mollie. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Dena Walter Caruso. For 30 years, Ron was a very successful sales manager, V.P. Sales for several companies in the commercial industrial leasing/financing of heavy equipment. He retired from General Electric, Joy/Senstar Financial, US Bancorp and CIT Group. In retirement years, Ron drove employee shuttle for Excela Health via security. He was an avid sports fan and loved bowling at Main in Greensburg. Ron was dedicated to his family and friends. All friends were family, but he was most dedicated to God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit who he called MAX. He received the Holy Spirit and gave his life to Jesus on 4-12-14. Born again by the fire of the Holy Spirit. When you cross over, Jesus will be waiting for you, he said. One of Ron's daily prayers, "Dear Lord, help me prepare for that crossover. When I see Jesus eye to eye, let him say to me, I know you by name, good and faithful servant, my Father waits for you." The Kingdom will have a new member and Ron will live in the light of God's most pure and sacrificial lamb. See you in Heaven!!! Ron was a veteran of the Army in the Vietnam War, and member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, where he served as a Eucharistic minister. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral
NOV
25
Entombment
St. Clair Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Guest Book

November 22, 2020
My sympathy to your family. What a great guy. He will be missed as a great and loyal friend of the Rt. 66 ShopNSave.
John Stangroom
Store Manager
Rt.66 SNS
John
Acquaintance
