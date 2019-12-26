|
|
Ronald A. Weishorn, 68, of Manor, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He was born May 26, 1951, in Braddock, a son of the late Roy and Helen Humenick Weishorn. He was a member of St. Regis Catholic Church, Trafford. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Ron was a big Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed playing basketball. He completed the Marine Marathon in Washington D.C., in 1996. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Eugene and William Weishorn. He is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Linda Nau Weishorn; a son, Timothy (Christy) Weishorn; a daughter, Tiffany (Brian) Helle; four grandchildren, Carson and Avery Weishorn and Dalton and Kaiden Helle; and a sister, Debbie Petrocelli.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service outside of Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019