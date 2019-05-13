Ronald A. Yeskey, 86, of Unity Township, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at The Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township. He was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Greensburg, a son of the late Fred L. and Dollie C. (Carnes) Yeskey. He was a graduate of Warren Senior High School, Clarion University, West Virginia University and Duquesne University. He began his career as a teacher at Harrold's Junior High and Hempfield High School, where he also was the wrestling coach. Prior to retirement, he was a teacher, business manager, transportation director, assistant principal then principal at Greater Johnstown School District. He served as recreation director at Hempfield Township and also for the city of Williamsport. He was a member of Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church; the Pennsylvania State Education Association; National Education Association; Pennsylvania Recreation Association; B.P.O.E. No. 907; Clarion University Alumni Association; the Ligonier, Greensburg and Williamsport YMCAs; the Silver Sneakers; and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Order of Free Masonry. Ronald participated in the Westmoreland County senior games since age 65 and, in 2014, was voted Senior Sportsman of the year. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard D. Yeskey, and a sister, Rowena Lynn Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Ilse E. (Korneke) Yeskey; two sons, Michael B. Yeskey and wife Ellen, of Ligonier, and Dr. Kevin S. Yeskey and wife Dr. Debra, of Holidaysburg; his daughter, Lisa C. Yeskey and husband John Kent, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia A. Carlson, of Warren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or viewing. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, with Pastor Kimberly L. Foos officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650; or to One Hundred Friends of Art, GLSD Art Conservation Trust, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 13 to May 14, 2019