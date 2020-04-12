Home

Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Ronald B. Daugherty


1938 - 2020
Ronald B. Daugherty Obituary
Ronald Bedford Daugherty, 81, of Export, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1938, in New Kensington, to William and Catherine (Gongoware) Daugherty. Ron was a member of the Tractor Club and participated in many tractor parades. He was very mechanically inclined, loved working on cars and tractors, and also enjoyed camping with his family. Ron is survived by his children, Ronald (Debra Lersch) Daugherty Jr., Debra (John) Kirkpatrick, Sharon (Randy) Nicholson and Trish Daugherty; grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Dylan, Dayna, Wesley, Tara, Becky and Randy; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lukas, Kendal, Liam, Clayton, Rylee and Mason; brother, Jake Daugherty; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Daugherty; and siblings, Stella, Doris, Mike, Charles and James. There will be no services at this time and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the at , or by phone at 1-800-227-2345.
