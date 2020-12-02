Ronald B. Ramsey, 76, of North Irwin, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home. He was born May 8, 1944, in Barbour County, W.Va., a son of the late William J. and Oleta B. (Digman) Ramsey and was also preceded in death by siblings, John W. Ramsey, Alice F. Bauer-Reams and Floyd E. Ramsey. Ron was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and was a retired welder. He was a Steelers and West Virginia Mountaineers fan and a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. He is survived by his wife, Diane M. (Nehrig) Ramsey; his children, Ronald P. (Manda) Ramsey, of Avonmore, Pam Larcom, of Canton, Linda (Doug) Jaffre, of North Huntingdon, and Jen Howley, of North Irwin; his grandchildren, Eddie, Damian, Abby, Dominic, Kaydee, Gaby, Savannah, Hayley and Marc; his great-grandson, Ayden; siblings, Carolyn J. Ketchum and Charles F. Ramsey, both of West Virginia; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Father John Moineau, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society
