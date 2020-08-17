Ronald B. Shuster, 61, of Jeannette, died Friday Aug. 14, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 13, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of the late William Levi Sr. and Mary (Popovich) Shuster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William L. Shuster Jr., and Clinton Hockensmith. Ron worked as a mail sorter for the USPS and was a member of First Lutheran Church, Greensburg, as well as Allwine Civic Center. His hobbies included helping with the Antique Truck Club of America and collecting Matchbox cars from yard sales and flea markets, and he loved the outdoors, especially cycling. Ron is survived by his siblings, Michael B. Shuster and Debbie, Cullen D. Shuster, and Charlene Shuster, all of Jeannette, and Donna Shuster, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Kris Hockensmith, Mark, Ret, and Duane Shuster; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Following CDC guidelines, masks are required and only 25 people are allowed in the funeral home. Social distancing must be practiced. In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private funeral service will be held for family only, with Pastor Larry Kemp. Interment will take place at Brush Creek Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.