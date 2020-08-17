1/
Ronald B. Shuster
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald B. Shuster, 61, of Jeannette, died Friday Aug. 14, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 13, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of the late William Levi Sr. and Mary (Popovich) Shuster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William L. Shuster Jr., and Clinton Hockensmith. Ron worked as a mail sorter for the USPS and was a member of First Lutheran Church, Greensburg, as well as Allwine Civic Center. His hobbies included helping with the Antique Truck Club of America and collecting Matchbox cars from yard sales and flea markets, and he loved the outdoors, especially cycling. Ron is survived by his siblings, Michael B. Shuster and Debbie, Cullen D. Shuster, and Charlene Shuster, all of Jeannette, and Donna Shuster, of Greensburg; nieces and nephews, Kris Hockensmith, Mark, Ret, and Duane Shuster; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Following CDC guidelines, masks are required and only 25 people are allowed in the funeral home. Social distancing must be practiced. In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private funeral service will be held for family only, with Pastor Larry Kemp. Interment will take place at Brush Creek Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved