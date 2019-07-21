Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
211 Cable Ave.
East Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
211 Cable Ave.
East Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Ronald C. Babich


1942 - 2019
Ronald "Ron" C. Babich, 77, fell asleep peacefully in the Lord Saturday, July 20, 2019. Ron was the son of Charles and Anna Babich (deceased) and husband of 41 years to his beloved wife, Sandy (Vukson) Babich. Ron was a devoted father to Bruce Babich (Brenda), Rhonda Kaupas (George), Ron Jr. "Buck" Babich (Lauren) and Stephanie Mihleder (Chad). "Pappy" was cherished by seven grandchildren, Dalton, Brooke, Jonathan (Madeline), Liam, Oliver, Makenzie and Quinn; and great-grandsons, Reign, Benji and Derek. Ron is survived by his sister, Judy Moore (Denis). He was an active member of St. John's Orthodox Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was well-known for his beautiful singing voice. Ron was a member of CFU Lodge 541 of Trafford. He was an avid sportsman and loved camping with his family. The family is grateful for all the support they have received over the past several months from their close neighbors and friends, faithful prayers and visits from Father Joseph and Pani Fester and Father Jonathan and Marsha Tobias, and the compassionate care from the nursing staff on floors 10D and 10G at Presbyterian Hospital, as well as the care team at Bridges Hospice.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 211 Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112. Ron will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery following funeral services. Arrangements are entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332.
Memory Eternal, Ron. Please visit us at; www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019
