Ronald C. Dornin, 86, of North Huntingdon, entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 9, 1934, to the late Richard Patrick and Luella (Rohrbacher) Dornin. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Brust and Lorraine Peoples; brothers, Richard Dornin and William Dornin; and infant son, Brian Robert Dornin. Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth S. Dornin; son, Ronald S. Dornin and his wife, Elena (Alverez); daughter, Kelly L. Dornin-Koss and her husband, Elmer; and grandchildren, Jessica L. Dornin-Dunlap and her husband, Joseph, and their children, Bryan and Brody, Lauren M. Dornin-Cotherman and her husband, Nicholas, and Ronald J. Dornin. Ron graduated from Jeanette High School in 1952 and he served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Bell of PA/AT&T for more than 30 years before starting his own business, Dornin Communications. Ron's greatest love was spending time with his family and ensuring that they were well provided for. He enjoyed family gatherings and family game nights. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan with his favorite team being the Pittsburgh Penguins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Irwin. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, or the Norwin Public Library. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralserviecs.com
.