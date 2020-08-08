1/1
Ronald C. Dornin
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald C. Dornin, 86, of North Huntingdon, entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 9, 1934, to the late Richard Patrick and Luella (Rohrbacher) Dornin. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine Brust and Lorraine Peoples; brothers, Richard Dornin and William Dornin; and infant son, Brian Robert Dornin. Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth S. Dornin; son, Ronald S. Dornin and his wife, Elena (Alverez); daughter, Kelly L. Dornin-Koss and her husband, Elmer; and grandchildren, Jessica L. Dornin-Dunlap and her husband, Joseph, and their children, Bryan and Brody, Lauren M. Dornin-Cotherman and her husband, Nicholas, and Ronald J. Dornin. Ron graduated from Jeanette High School in 1952 and he served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Prior to his retirement, he worked for Bell of PA/AT&T for more than 30 years before starting his own business, Dornin Communications. Ron's greatest love was spending time with his family and ensuring that they were well provided for. He enjoyed family gatherings and family game nights. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan with his favorite team being the Pittsburgh Penguins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Irwin. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, or the Norwin Public Library. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralserviecs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved