Ronald Dale Anderson, 83, of Export, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was born March 12, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to the late Dale and Catherine (Meister) Anderson. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Mayer. As a 1954 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School, Ron founded Anderson Plumbing in 1959. As a Master Plumber, owner and one-time president of the AMPAC Association, Ron provided not only career and educational experience to his plumbers but life lessons in honesty, hard work and integrity. These lessons have continued for more than 60 years as Anderson Plumbing continues to be a successful business. In his limited time away from the business, Ron traveled the country, enjoying horse shows, becoming a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Ron was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. One of his greatest joys later in life was watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a familiar face at many Franklin Regional sporting events, and even this past year made numerous trips to Duquesne University to watch Saturday college football games. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, L. Faye Anderson; and six children, daughters, Lori Anderson, Kim Watson (David), Kathy Anderson, Rhonda Bernstein (Russ), Mary Beth Smith (Todd), and son, Ron Anderson Jr. (Barbara). He is also survived by two stepchildren, Randy Rugh (Diane) and Margie Sawyna. In addition to his children, he is survived by 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitations will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries/Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.