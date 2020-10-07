Ronald Dean Burrell, 87, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, of respiratory failure from COVID in Westmoreland Manor. Ron was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Hunker, to the late Clarence and Emmalene (Miller) Burrell. He graduated from Greensburg High School and was in the Army during the Korean War. Ron was a salesman by trade working over the years for Wohl Shoe Company, Kaufman's Shoes, Jewel Tea Company and Schwan's. In his later years he drove a school van. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn L. (Shume) Burrell, (September 2017); an infant daughter; and two brothers, Jack and Charles Milford Burrell. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Charles) Stayrook, of Export; his son, Ronald Andrew (Caroline) Burrell, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Sean (Kaitlyn) Stayrook, of West Mifflin, and Caitlin Stayrook, of Export. Ron is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Russell, of Greensburg, and Donna (David) Poscich, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
