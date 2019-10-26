|
Ronald D. Cochran, 85, of Ligonier, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 11, 1934, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late Lester and Eleanor Cochran. Prior to his retirement in 1985, he had been a quality control inspector for the Ford Motor Co. for 30 years. He also retired in 2005 from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. He was a member and lay leader of Oak Grove Church of Christ. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest love in life was spending quality time with his family. "We feebly struggle, but Ron now in glory shines." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Cochran; a sister, Joyce Mingo; and a half brother, Phil Glick. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Young Cochran; a daughter, Lori (William) Reese, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Heather (Pat) McQueen, Shawn Reese, Shannon (Jesse) Olson, and Joshua (Bekki) Reese; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and a half sister, Cindy McFerron, of Portage Lakes, Ohio.
Ron's friends and family will gather together from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of Christ with his pastor, Charles P. Burd, officiating. Interment will be in Congress Cemetery, Congress, Ohio.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019