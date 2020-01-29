Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Ronald D. Harmon Obituary
Ronald D. Harmon, 67, of Harrison City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Frank) Harmon; loving father of Kimberly Ann and Kelly Lynn Harmon; son of Ronald W. and Norma (Miller) Harmon; brother of Donald (Karen) Harmon, Jeffrey (the late Joan) Harmon, Brian (Susan) Harmon and the late Susan E. Harmon; also survived by three nieces and a nephew. Ron retired from Turner Dairy Farm where he had been a supervisor. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, and where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020
