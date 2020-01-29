|
Ronald D. Harmon, 67, of Harrison City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Frank) Harmon; loving father of Kimberly Ann and Kelly Lynn Harmon; son of Ronald W. and Norma (Miller) Harmon; brother of Donald (Karen) Harmon, Jeffrey (the late Joan) Harmon, Brian (Susan) Harmon and the late Susan E. Harmon; also survived by three nieces and a nephew. Ron retired from Turner Dairy Farm where he had been a supervisor. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, and where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020